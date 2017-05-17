South Burlington student pleads not g...

South Burlington student pleads not guilty to making threats

Friday May 12

A not guilty plea from a South Burlington High School student charged with creating a murder list and threatening students and staff. Josiah Leach did not appear in federal court Friday but the 18-year-old's lawyer entered the plea on his behalf.

