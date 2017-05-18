Rutland moves to make city charter ge...

Rutland moves to make city charter gender-neutral

The Rutland, Vermont, Board of Aldermen is moving to make the city's charter gender-neutral by replacing the pronoun "he" to "they" or "he/she." The Monday move by the board that governs the Vermont city followed a recommendation to do so by a board committee.

