Police: 2 teens flip over ATV in Belvidere
A 15-year-old from Rutland and a 16-year-old from South Burlington were hurt but not seriously. They were taken to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police roundup (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Ripflatlander
|5
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Rutland
|May 16
|VictorOrians
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|TheReligionOfPeac...
|8
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|33
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb '17
|GTA
|1
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb '17
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|scotty steiner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC