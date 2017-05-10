Looks like a TIF district possible for Bennington
As the Legislature drives toward adjournment this week, it appears Bennington will have the chance to apply for a Tax Increment Financing district to benefit the proposed $50 million Putnam Block development around the Four Corners intersection. Paraphrasing Yogi Berra, Bennington Select Board Chairman Tom Jacobs said it won't be over until it's over, but the outlook is promising.
