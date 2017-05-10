Looks like a TIF district possible fo...

Looks like a TIF district possible for Bennington

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: The Bennington Banner

As the Legislature drives toward adjournment this week, it appears Bennington will have the chance to apply for a Tax Increment Financing district to benefit the proposed $50 million Putnam Block development around the Four Corners intersection. Paraphrasing Yogi Berra, Bennington Select Board Chairman Tom Jacobs said it won't be over until it's over, but the outlook is promising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Apr 18 TheReligionOfPeac... 8
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 34
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Mar '17 Hundreds of mill ... 20
News Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List Feb '17 GTA 1
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb '17 Dr Pendyke 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 scotty steiner 1
Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here. Jan '17 353 Cavite St 1
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,604 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC