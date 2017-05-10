Girl Power Run May 13

Girls on the Run Vermont has announced its Central Vermont 5k run/walk taking place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland. This celebratory event, presented by Carris Reels, is the culmination of GOTRVT's 10-week after school empowerment program for local girls in grades 3-8, and is open for the community to participate as a runner, walker, volunteer, or sideline supporter.

