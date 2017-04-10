Vt. high court overturns sentence in fatal hit-and-run
The Vermont Supreme Court has overturned the sentence of a former city attorney for Rutland who was convicted in a deadly hit-and-run. Christopher Sullivan was convicted of DUI with death resulting for the 2013 crash in downtown Rutland that killed 71-year-old Mary Jane Outslay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|LibHater
|7
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 20
|Hundreds of mill ...
|20
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb '17
|GTA
|1
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb '17
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|scotty steiner
|1
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan '17
|353 Cavite St
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC