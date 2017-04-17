Tom Donahue Names CSJ Provider of the Year
College of St. Joseph has selected Tom Donahue to receive this year's Provider of the Year award at its annual Provider Scholarship Gala on April 21. Donahue is a respected business leader and passionate community volunteer. As CEO of BROC: Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, he works to change conditions that cause poverty or that stand in the way of its elimination, while also assisting low-income Vermonters with basic needs and helping them to develop skills and resources for self-sufficiency through employment and training opportunities.
