SVC student denies felony charges against officer

Thursday Apr 6

A 24-year-old man has denied felony charges related to an incident at Southern Vermont College last weekend in which police say he pointed a gun towards an officer after campus security tried to search his dorm room. The student, who according to court documents is originally from Illinois, allegedly had a loaded handgun in his room, as well as nearly two ounces of marijuana.

