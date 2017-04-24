Sex offender held on new abuse charges

Sex offender held on new abuse charges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Bennington Banner

A convicted sex offender who faces new charges that he abused underage girls is being held without bail. The 33-year-old man allegedly committed multiple offenses on four teenage girls over a span of three years, which according to court documents include sexual assault and photographing them without their knowledge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Apr 18 TheReligionOfPeac... 8
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar 29 DEPUTY DOG 34
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Mar '17 Hundreds of mill ... 20
News Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List Feb '17 GTA 1
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb '17 Dr Pendyke 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 scotty steiner 1
Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here. Jan '17 353 Cavite St 1
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC