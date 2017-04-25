Sears Hometown Store in Rutland Simplifies Appliance Shopping Experience with Store Refresh
Store Hosts Grand Reopening Celebration April 28-29 to Unveil "America's Appliance ExpertsA " Model; Includes New Product Assortment, Comprehensive Employee Training and More RUTLAND, Vt., April 25, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of the Sears Hometown Store in Rutland culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017.
