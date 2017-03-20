Rutland resettlement program back in motion
Plans to relocate 100 people from Syria and Iraq were approved last year, but that was put on hold when President Trump took office. Now, the resettlement process is moving again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
