Rutland now expected to receive 7 more Syrian families

Officials say up to seven more Syrian refugee families are expected to arrive in a Vermont city that is home to two families that arrived days before President Donald Trump took office in January. Officials with the Vermont Refugee Resettlement program say the effort to resettle what had been expected to be up to 100 Syrian refugees in Rutland was thrown into question after Trump changed U.S. refugee policy and they believed the two families might be the only ones to reach the community.

