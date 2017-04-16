Rare color photos document the festiv...

Rare color photos document the festivities at a 1941 state fair

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Mashable

First held in 1846, the Rutland State Fair in Rutland, Vermont is one of the oldest state fairs in the United States. With agricultural exhibitions, races, and rides, the fair drew massive crowds each year from around New England and New York, eventually being renamed the Vermont State Fair in 1972.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Apr 13 LibHater 7
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar 29 DEPUTY DOG 34
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Mar 20 Hundreds of mill ... 20
News Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List Feb '17 GTA 1
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb '17 Dr Pendyke 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 scotty steiner 1
Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here. Jan '17 353 Cavite St 1
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,334,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC