Rare color photos document the festivities at a 1941 state fair
First held in 1846, the Rutland State Fair in Rutland, Vermont is one of the oldest state fairs in the United States. With agricultural exhibitions, races, and rides, the fair drew massive crowds each year from around New England and New York, eventually being renamed the Vermont State Fair in 1972.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|LibHater
|7
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 20
|Hundreds of mill ...
|20
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb '17
|GTA
|1
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb '17
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|scotty steiner
|1
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan '17
|353 Cavite St
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC