Motor vehicle crash

On April 13, 2017, at approximately 7:41 a.m.Troopers at the Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on US Route 4, near the exit 6 on ramp, in the town of West Rutland. Initial investigation revealed that an International dry bulk tanker driven by Dumitru Morari, 31, of Colchester was traveling westbound attempting to merge onto US Route 4 from Boardman Hill Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.