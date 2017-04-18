Man charged with using heroin in Rutland cinema in court
Rutland police say someone complained to the folks at Flagship Cinemas Sunday and that's how they tracked down Lawrence Jacques. They say Jacques left a child alone in a movie theater while he went to another theater, shot up heroin and passed out.
