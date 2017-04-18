Man charged with using heroin in Rutl...

Man charged with using heroin in Rutland cinema in court

Monday Apr 17 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Rutland police say someone complained to the folks at Flagship Cinemas Sunday and that's how they tracked down Lawrence Jacques. They say Jacques left a child alone in a movie theater while he went to another theater, shot up heroin and passed out.

