Did You Catch Scandal Teasing The Most Frustrating Reunion?
Vermont has been in the news for the past two years because that's the state where accidental Larry David lookalike Senator Bernie Sanders currently hails from. But before Bernie Bros were ever a thing, Vermont had a very different pop cultural meaning: it was where Scandal 's Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant would one day move to get away from D.C.'s madness to make love and jam for all eternity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 20
|Hundreds of mill ...
|20
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb '17
|GTA
|1
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb '17
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|scotty steiner
|1
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan '17
|353 Cavite St
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Community Disorga...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC