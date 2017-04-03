Did You Catch Scandal Teasing The Mos...

Did You Catch Scandal Teasing The Most Frustrating Reunion?

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Refinery 29

Vermont has been in the news for the past two years because that's the state where accidental Larry David lookalike Senator Bernie Sanders currently hails from. But before Bernie Bros were ever a thing, Vermont had a very different pop cultural meaning: it was where Scandal 's Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant would one day move to get away from D.C.'s madness to make love and jam for all eternity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar 29 DEPUTY DOG 34
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Mar 20 Hundreds of mill ... 20
News Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List Feb '17 GTA 1
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb '17 Dr Pendyke 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 scotty steiner 1
Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here. Jan '17 353 Cavite St 1
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Jan '17 Community Disorga... 6
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC