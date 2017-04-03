Did You Catch Scandal Teasing The Most Frustrating Reunion?

Vermont has been in the news for the past two years because that's the state where accidental Larry David lookalike Senator Bernie Sanders currently hails from. But before Bernie Bros were ever a thing, Vermont had a very different pop cultural meaning: it was where Scandal 's Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant would one day move to get away from D.C.'s madness to make love and jam for all eternity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.