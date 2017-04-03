Car crashes into Rutland store

Tuesday

A white Toyota struck the front window of Tops on Route 7 just before 2 p.m. Rutland fire officials say the driver was an elderly woman. They could not say what caused the woman to drive into the wall but they believe it was accidental.

