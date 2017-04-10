3,000 Vermonters to be summoned for death penalty retrial
A federal judge is ordering that the names of 3,000 people from across Vermont be chosen as the first step in selecting the jury that will hear the death penalty trial of a man charged with killing a Rutland supermarket worker in 2000. On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford ordered that the names of the potential jurors in the trial of Donald Fell be chosen from voter checklists and motor vehicle registration lists.
