3,000 Vermonters to be summoned for d...

3,000 Vermonters to be summoned for death penalty retrial

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

A federal judge is ordering that the names of 3,000 people from across Vermont be chosen as the first step in selecting the jury that will hear the death penalty trial of a man charged with killing a Rutland supermarket worker in 2000. On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford ordered that the names of the potential jurors in the trial of Donald Fell be chosen from voter checklists and motor vehicle registration lists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar 29 DEPUTY DOG 34
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Mar 20 Hundreds of mill ... 20
News Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List Feb '17 GTA 1
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb '17 Dr Pendyke 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 scotty steiner 1
Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here. Jan '17 353 Cavite St 1
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Jan '17 Community Disorga... 6
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC