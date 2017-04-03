Woodford man held after assault
A Woodford man is being held without bail after being accused of assaulting a woman over the weekend. George McGuire, 53, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Monday to single charges of aggravated domestic assault in the first degree and burglary into an occupied dwelling, both felonies.
