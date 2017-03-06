Vermont could get Syrian refugees under Trump's revised ban
A Vermont city could begin seeing as many as 50 new Syrian refugees this summer thanks to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban that would delay their arrival, rather than imposing an all-out ban. The original ban barred Syrian refugees from the U.S. until further notice.
