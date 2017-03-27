School children welcome new citizens

William Armando Rodriguez Rodriguez, a Cuban native, wipes his eye during the start of the naturalization ceremony held at The Grammar School on March 23. PUTNEY - On Thursday, March 23, 20 individuals from 15 countries convened at The Grammar School to become naturalized United States citizens. Organized by the fifth- and sixth-grade classes at the school, the ceremony was led by Judge Colleen A. Brown, a U.S. bankruptcy judge, and co-sponsored by local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Vermont League of Women Voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.