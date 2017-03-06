Rutland's Syrian refugee plan looms o...

Rutland's Syrian refugee plan looms over mayoral race

The mayor of Rutland, seeking his sixth two-year term Tuesday on Town Meeting Day, would like to focus his race against three challengers on his response to the issues facing the city, including drug use and joblessness, but his plan to bring up to 100 Syrian refugees to the city overshadows everything. Mayor Christopher Louras said that under his leadership, Rutland has made great strides in confronting the heroin use that put the city of about 16,500 in the national news, and that it would be a mistake to change leadership while progress is being made.

