Rutland voters elect Allaire as new mayor
Allaire, vice chair of the board of aldermen, was in his third race for the city's highest office. The Rutland native accused the current mayor of a lack of transparency and failing to work with city aldermen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Markey fife
|19
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|scotty steiner
|1
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan '17
|353 Cavite St
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Community Disorga...
|6
|13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac...
|Jan '17
|lharris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC