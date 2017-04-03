Rutland man sentenced for child sex convictions
The charges stem from a 2014 investigation that found child pornography on Stuart Lizotte's computer, including videos of him sexually assaulting two young children. Police were able to identify the children and confirmed that Lizotte was the person who assaulted them.
Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
