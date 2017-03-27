Pownal well site appears suitable for...

Pownal well site appears suitable for water system well

Wednesday Mar 22

At least one promising location has been identified for replacing the PFOA-contaminated Pownal Fire District 2 well. The site, one of three visited during a preliminary inspection last week, is located north of the former Green Mountain Race Track well and south of the current district well head, which is located off Route 346.

Rutland, VT

