Pownal well site appears suitable for water system well
At least one promising location has been identified for replacing the PFOA-contaminated Pownal Fire District 2 well. The site, one of three visited during a preliminary inspection last week, is located north of the former Green Mountain Race Track well and south of the current district well head, which is located off Route 346.
