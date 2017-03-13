Popular Five-Term Mayor takes Bold Stance on Refugees, and something Major happens
His name is Chris Louras and he is a 5 term Mayor who has lost his re-election bid after he became the creator of a plan to resettle 100 Syrian refugees in a very small town under his watch, Rutland, VT. Back in April of 2016, this mayor made a surprise announcement to the public, which was this small town of only 16,500 people would be accepting 100 Syrian refugees all before the end of 2017.
