Popular Five-Term Mayor takes Bold St...

Popular Five-Term Mayor takes Bold Stance on Refugees, and something Major happens

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Right Wing News

His name is Chris Louras and he is a 5 term Mayor who has lost his re-election bid after he became the creator of a plan to resettle 100 Syrian refugees in a very small town under his watch, Rutland, VT. Back in April of 2016, this mayor made a surprise announcement to the public, which was this small town of only 16,500 people would be accepting 100 Syrian refugees all before the end of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Mar 1 Markey fife 19
News Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List Feb 14 GTA 1
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb '17 Dr Pendyke 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 scotty steiner 1
Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here. Jan '17 353 Cavite St 1
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Jan '17 Community Disorga... 6
News 13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac... Jan '17 lharris 1
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Rutland County was issued at March 13 at 10:49PM EDT

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC