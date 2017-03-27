Paul Kane decision expected in 30 days

Former Windham County Assistant Judge Paul Kane should receive the harshest sanction for a judicial officer in the state or he has already been punished enough by resigning his seat on the bench. The Vermont Judicial Conduct Board heard the competing views from attorneys regarding unprofessional conduct allegations leveled at Kane for his actions involving the finances and estate of a woman who died at age 86 in April 2014.

