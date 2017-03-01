Marlboro College initiates refugee program
Marlboro College and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants recently signed a partnership to create the English for Refugees Fellowship, in support of Marlboro's MA in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages program. The fellowship will enable MATESOL students to serve at one of six resettlement centers in the U.S., and to teach English to refugees and immigrants while completing their graduate degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Wed
|Markey fife
|19
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|scotty steiner
|1
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan 31
|353 Cavite St
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Community Disorga...
|6
|13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac...
|Jan '17
|lharris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC