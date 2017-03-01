Marlboro College initiates refugee program

Marlboro College and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants recently signed a partnership to create the English for Refugees Fellowship, in support of Marlboro's MA in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages program. The fellowship will enable MATESOL students to serve at one of six resettlement centers in the U.S., and to teach English to refugees and immigrants while completing their graduate degree.

