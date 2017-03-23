Man in same-sex child custody case gets 3 years in prison

In a Jan. 22, 2010 file photo, Janet Jenkins is sworn in as a witness in Rutland Family Court, in Rutland, Vt. Vermont U.S. District Court Judge William Sessions on Monday, March 20, 2017, ruled that a lawsuit filed by Jenkins, whose former civil union partner fled the country with their child rather than share custody, is being allowed to proceed because one of the defendants is set to be sentenced in a separate criminal case.

