Man in same-sex child custody case gets 3 years in prison
In a Jan. 22, 2010 file photo, Janet Jenkins is sworn in as a witness in Rutland Family Court, in Rutland, Vt. Vermont U.S. District Court Judge William Sessions on Monday, March 20, 2017, ruled that a lawsuit filed by Jenkins, whose former civil union partner fled the country with their child rather than share custody, is being allowed to proceed because one of the defendants is set to be sentenced in a separate criminal case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 20
|Hundreds of mill ...
|20
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar 19
|Markey fife
|33
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb '17
|GTA
|1
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb '17
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|scotty steiner
|1
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan '17
|353 Cavite St
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Community Disorga...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC