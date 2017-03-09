In blow to Chester gravel plan, motion to alter denied

A portion of the unreclaimed "Irene Area" which entered into the Environmental Commission's decision limit the size and location of development by the town. hen the Town of Chester bought 139 acres from Mike and Amy O'Neil as a site for a water tank, Town Manager David Pisha envisioned a decades-long supply of inexpensive gravel that could help pay for a portion of the $4 million project.

