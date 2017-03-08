Helga Maguire Obituary, 91
There are no calling hours or services for Helga O. Maguire, 91, who died March 4. She was born May 4, 1925, in Proctor, daughter of Martha and Algot N. Oscarson. She graduated in 1943 from Proctor High School.
