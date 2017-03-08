Da Tech Guy: Et Tu Vermont? One Year in Rutland Demonstrates why...
Over the last few weeks the leftist media have elevated several Democrat successes in retaining seats in blue state races that they were already favored to win as a sign that the Trump era is already in retreat. Oddly enough I haven't seen them promote a result that, for my money, is not only the biggest election story since November, it is fact one of the biggest stories of a week full of big stories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Instapundit.com.
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Markey fife
|19
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|scotty steiner
|1
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan '17
|353 Cavite St
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Community Disorga...
|6
|13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac...
|Jan '17
|lharris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC