City councilor wins 4-way Rutland mayor's race
City Councilor David Allaire won election as Rutland's new mayor, ousting an incumbent who wanted to bring refugees from Syria and Iraq to the community. Allaire won the four-way race Tuesday, besting Mayor Christopher Louras, downtown advocate Michael Coppinger and resident Kam Johnston.
