3 Pownal sites to be checked for possible water system source

A site visit is scheduled for Thursday to view three potential locations for a new Pownal Fire District 2 well. District board members said Monday that state environmental officials, consultants and board representatives are expected to tour three sites being considered for replacement wells to eliminate PFOA contamination of the system's current well on Route 346.

