3 Pownal sites to be checked for possible water system source
A site visit is scheduled for Thursday to view three potential locations for a new Pownal Fire District 2 well. District board members said Monday that state environmental officials, consultants and board representatives are expected to tour three sites being considered for replacement wells to eliminate PFOA contamination of the system's current well on Route 346.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Markey fife
|19
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb '17
|GTA
|1
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb '17
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|scotty steiner
|1
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan '17
|353 Cavite St
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Community Disorga...
|6
|13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac...
|Jan '17
|lharris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC