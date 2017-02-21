Will a push to get younger people in Rutland County work?
It's no secret that Vermont is losing more and more people each year, but southern parts of the state are losing their population at a faster and more alarming rate than the north. A $100,000 effort to get young people to stay in Rutland County has been launched.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|scotty steiner
|1
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan 31
|353 Cavite St
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Community Disorga...
|6
|13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac...
|Jan '17
|lharris
|1
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC