Wife arrested in connection with Moun...

Wife arrested in connection with Mount Tabor shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Bennington Banner

State Police say they arrested a woman in Manchester on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of her husband in December. Police said that on Dec. 11 David Shores Sr., 54, was found dead in his home on Brooklyn Road in Mount Tabor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List Feb 14 GTA 1
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb 10 Dr Pendyke 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 9 scotty steiner 1
Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here. Jan 31 353 Cavite St 1
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Jan '17 Community Disorga... 6
News 13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac... Jan '17 lharris 1
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Rutland County was issued at February 25 at 4:01AM EST

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,977 • Total comments across all topics: 279,130,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC