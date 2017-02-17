Towns explores lease of recycling facility
Looking at the expense of hiring private companies for hauling recyclables from municipal transfer stations, a few towns want to explore if it would be worthwhile to lease the Windham Solid Waste Management District's recycling facility set to shut down this summer after 22 years of operation. "I think we want to go ahead with a study to see whether it's feasible," said Johanna Gardner, district supervisor for Newfane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|scotty steiner
|1
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan 31
|353 Cavite St
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Community Disorga...
|6
|13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac...
|Jan '17
|lharris
|1
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC