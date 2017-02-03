Swanton police find stolen inspection stickers
Police say they found them while searching houses on Spruce Street in St. Albans and Foundry Street in Swanton. Nathan Robtoy, 28, of St. Albans, and Crystal Tatro, 31, of Swanton, are now facing charges.
