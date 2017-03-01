Stafford Technical Center Celebrates Career and Technical Education Month
Students and faculty at Stafford Technical Center will join others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate national Career and Technical Education MonthA . This year's tagline is Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow! CTE Month provides CTE programs across the country an opportunity to demonstrate how CTE makes students college and career ready and prepares them for high-wage, high-demand career fields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Wed
|Markey fife
|19
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|scotty steiner
|1
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan '17
|353 Cavite St
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Community Disorga...
|6
|13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac...
|Jan '17
|lharris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC