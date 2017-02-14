Schedule set in federal court for PFOA suit
Attorneys for a group of Bennington residents suing Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics over perfluorooctanoic acid contamination of their wells and property say they are pleased with the pretrial schedule released Thursday. "The primary point from our perspective was that the court acted quickly on a discovery order, and we are anxious to begin," said Emily Joselson, of Langrock Sperry & Wool, of Middlebury, one of several attorneys from four firms representing more than 160 households seeking to press a class-action suit against Saint-Gobain.
