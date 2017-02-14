Schedule set in federal court for PFO...

Schedule set in federal court for PFOA suit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Bennington Banner

Attorneys for a group of Bennington residents suing Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics over perfluorooctanoic acid contamination of their wells and property say they are pleased with the pretrial schedule released Thursday. "The primary point from our perspective was that the court acted quickly on a discovery order, and we are anxious to begin," said Emily Joselson, of Langrock Sperry & Wool, of Middlebury, one of several attorneys from four firms representing more than 160 households seeking to press a class-action suit against Saint-Gobain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List 11 hr GTA 1
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb 10 Dr Pendyke 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 9 scotty steiner 1
Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here. Jan 31 353 Cavite St 1
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Jan 19 Community Disorga... 6
News 13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac... Jan '17 lharris 1
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,865,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC