Police: 7 arrested in Washington County drug investigation
The Vermont Drug Task Force made the arrests in the Washington County area between January 30 and February 3. The charges include sale of heroin, sale of cocaine and user in possession of a firearm. New York lawmakers want to overhaul the state's antiquated and cumbersome voting rules to make it easier for more people to cast a ballot.
