No immediate plans to resume Rutland refugee resettlement
More refugees are coming to Vermont now that the President's refugee order has been halted, but not to Rutland. Monday morning WCAX confirmed with Rutland's Mayor that no one was -- or is -- booked to travel to Rutland, but USCRI, the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, confirmed that refugees are being rebooked to come to Chittenden County.
