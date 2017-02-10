Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
A local man sentenced to a lengthy prison term after being convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl is seeking to have his conviction and sentence vacated in a suit brought in Superior Court Civil Division. Rusty Brooks is contending in a petition for post-conviction relief that there were errors or omissions during his three-day jury trial in 2011 that may have affected the outcome.
#1 Friday Feb 10
The only errors in this trial is not giving this maggot life with no parole.
