Man seeks to vacate sexual assault co...

Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions

There are 1 comment on the The Bennington Banner story from Wednesday Feb 8, titled Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions. In it, The Bennington Banner reports that:

A local man sentenced to a lengthy prison term after being convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl is seeking to have his conviction and sentence vacated in a suit brought in Superior Court Civil Division. Rusty Brooks is contending in a petition for post-conviction relief that there were errors or omissions during his three-day jury trial in 2011 that may have affected the outcome.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Dr Pendyke

Albany, NY

#1 Friday Feb 10
The only errors in this trial is not giving this maggot life with no parole.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 9 scotty steiner 1
Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here. Jan 31 353 Cavite St 1
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Jan 19 Community Disorga... 6
News 13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac... Jan '17 lharris 1
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Nov '16 Marky fan club 17
News Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel... Oct '16 markey fife 2
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Rutland County was issued at February 12 at 2:54PM EST

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC