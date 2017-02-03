Man faces domestic assault charges

Man faces domestic assault charges

A man is accused of assaulting a woman during an altercation on Union Street early Friday morning. Steven Santiago, 31, of Methuen, Mass., pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Bennington on Friday to a felony count of aggravated domestic assault in the first degree and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

