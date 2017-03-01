Letter: Let the record show
Editor of the Reformer: We the Delegates of the Windsor County Democratic Party would like to go on record as strongly opposing the most recent rash executive order on immigration issued by the Trump administration. At the same time we take pleasure in issuing a warm welcome to the Syrian Refugee families that are making their new homes in Rutland.
