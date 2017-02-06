Contract awarded in search for new water system well
The search will soon be on for a new well to serve the Pownal Fire District No. 2 water system and its approximately 450 customers in the southern sections of Pownal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan 31
|353 Cavite St
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|Community Disorga...
|6
|13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac...
|Jan '17
|lharris
|1
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Marky fan club
|17
|Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel...
|Oct '16
|markey fife
|2
|A scandal deferred (Apr '06)
|Jun '16
|Frank Hash
|23
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC