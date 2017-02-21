Campion-Sears PFOA bill passes Vt. Senate

A bill that would require companies determined to be the source of PFOA contamination to pay for remediation costs passed the Vermont Senate Tuesday morning and was sent on to the House for consideration. Sen. Brian Campion, who with Sen. Dick Sears sponsored the legislation in the wake of discovery of PFOA pollution in Bennington and Pownal, said the bill passed on a unanimous voice vote.

