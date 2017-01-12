Vt. property owners could pay million...

Vt. property owners could pay millions for lake cleanup

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce estimates cleaning up Lake Champlain and other waterways will cost $970 million over 20 years. She says about half of that would come from property owners in a per-parcel fee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Jan 2 Barack Putin Assad 5
News 13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac... Jan 1 lharris 1
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec 25 MADD 32
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Nov '16 Marky fan club 17
News Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel... Oct '16 markey fife 2
News A scandal deferred (Apr '06) Jun '16 Frank Hash 23
Town Hall Meeting---The People Won ! (Feb '16) Feb '16 WATCHDOG 1
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,992,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC