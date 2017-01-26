Volunteers call Rutland refugee halt disheartening
The two families from Syria who arrived in Vermont last week were supposed to be the first of about 20 families to call Rutland home. But with the president's threat to deport all refugees, they are now the only ones expected to be living there.
