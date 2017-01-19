USA - Proctor's chance to end fluoridation
Rutland Herald | January 19, 2017 Proctor residents will have a chance to vote on fluoridation at their annual floor meeting Monday, March 6, provided the selectmen put the item on the agenda. Monday, Jan. 23, is the meeting at which selectmen will make the decision on the town meeting agenda.
